Cabinet Nod Soon On Policy To Make Domestic Steel Use Binding

New Delhi: The steel ministry will soon seek Cabinet nod on a proposed policy which will make it mandatory to use locally manufactured steel for all infrastructure and construction projects of the government, a top official said today.
The move is aimed at raising domestic steel consumption as India's per capita steel usage -- at 61 kg -- is much lower than the global average of 208 kg.
"The Cabinet note (on the proposed policy) is ready and soon we will move the note for inter-ministerial consultations," Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma told PTI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement