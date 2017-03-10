Cases Involving Revenue Of Rs 1.89 Lakh Crore Pending In Appeals: CAG
The forums where appeals are pending includes Supreme Court, High Court, Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) and Settlement Commission.
New Delhi: Government auditor CAG on Friday said said indirect tax cases involving revenue implication of about Rs 1.89 lakh crore are pending in appeals at various levels and the amount is increasing.
"It is observed that cases involving revenue of Rs 1,88,986 crore were pending in appeals at various levels out of which Rs 92,162 crore pertained to central excise," a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report tabled in Parliament said.
During 2013-14, 98,981 appeals were pending involving revenue of Rs 1.37 lakh crore, and the number increased to over one lakh involving revenue of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in 2014 -15.
Similarly, in 2015-16, the number further rose to 1.07 lakh at various levels.
It further stated that the success ratio of the department's appeal against adjudication order has decreased from 32.69 per cent in 2013-14 to 26.81 per cent in 2015-16.
"The success ratio registered a steep decline when the department went in appeal to High Court and to Supreme Court," it added.
The report said the department also resorts to coercive recovery measures in many instances.
"Huge amounts of revenue thus remain outside the Consolidated Fund of India for substantial period of time," it added.
Story first published on: March 10, 2017 21:38 (IST)