Casual Workers Bore The Brunt Of Notes Ban: Survey

New Delhi: Casual workers took the maximum hit from demonetisation, with as many as 1.52 lakh workers losing their jobs during the three months to December 2016.
The government had invalidated high value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 early in November last year, leading to disruption in economic activity.
According to the quarterly report on employment scenario in select sectors by the Labour Bureau, a wing of the labour ministry, there was a reduction of 1.52 lakh jobs in casual worker category in eight sectors, including IT, transport, manufacturing, as on January 1, 2017, compared to October 1, 2016.
According to the survey, there was an increase of 1.68 lakh full-time workers while the number of part-time workers fell by 46,000.
Contract and regular jobs saw a jump of 1.24 lakh and 1.39 lakh, respectively, during October-December.
The overall increase over the previous quarter (July-September) in the eight sectors under review came to 1.22 lakh, which included type of economic activity, gender, type of worker (employee or self-employee), employment status (regular, contractual and casual) and duration of work (part-time or full-time).
Manufacturing, trade, transport, IT-BPO, education and health contributed with an estimated increase of 1.23 lakh workers whereas construction saw a decline.
The sectors that saw employment additions include manufacturing, trade, transport, IT/BPO, education and health.
There was no change in accommodation and restaurant sector.
Out of the total estimated change in employment of 1.22 lakh, females accounted for 52,000 and males 70,000.
The self-employed category witnessed an increase of 11,000.
