CCEA Approves Rail Projects Worth Rs 3,600 Crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved rail projects including doubling and electrification of 349 km of tracks at a cost of Rs 3,616 crore involving important junctions like Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram.
The Cabinet panel approved the construction of 102 km double, electrified line between Vanchi-Maniyachchi-Nagercoil via Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 1,003.94 crore.
It also approved the construction of double, electrified 160-km line, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,182.31 crore, between Madurai-Vanchi and Maniyachchi-Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.
Construction of 86.56 km double, electrified line between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari at an estimated cost of Rs 1,431.90 crore was also approved.
All the projects are likely to be completed by 2020-21.
