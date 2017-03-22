Centre To Scrap Seven Appellate Tribunals

The tribunals being scrapped include the Competition Appellate Tribunal.
New Delhi: The government will dissolve as many as seven appellate tribunals with their work being taken over by other existing tribunals.
The dissolution of tribunals are part of the 40 amendments to different Acts which were moved along with the Finance Bill, 2017, which was approved by the Lok Sabha.
The tribunals being scrapped include the Competition Appellate Tribunal, whose functions would be taken by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal and Cyber Appellate Tribunal would be replaced and their functions would be taken over by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), according to the amendments approved today.
Also, the Copyright Board would be dissolved and its functions taken over by the Intellectual Property Appellate Board.
The National Highways Tribunal would be replaced and its functions would be taken over by the Airport Appellate Tribunal while the function of the Employees Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal would be taken over by the Industrial Tribunal.
In the amendments, the government has consolidated appointment rules for president, vice president, chairman, vice-chairman and members of 19 tribunals.
These tribunals include Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Central Excise and Service Tax Tribunal (CESTAT), Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) under Income Tax Act and National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Appellate Tribunal for Foreign Exchange under FEMA is also being dissolved.
According to the amendments, the officials of the tribunals that are being dissolved will be entitled to receive up to three months' pay and allowances for premature termination of their office term.
Officers of tribunals that will cease to exist after the merger will stand reverted to their parent cadre, ministries or departments.
