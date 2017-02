In A First, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian Interacts With Public Through Facebook Live: Highlights

Amount under Universal Basic Income to guarantee certain basic standard of living to go above poverty line

Universal Basic Income to work only if wasteful subsidies phased out

In this year's Budget, we decided to have much more economic rationale for categorising expenditure

Need to ensure that money taken out of system is injected back quickly (on how to fix short-term problems caused by notes ban)

Budget 2017-18 had some important measures to cut taxes

Some methodologies, criteria used by credit rating agencies in rating countries don’t make any sense

The way rating agencies have treated India is not consistent

7% of people who vote pay taxes

Ideal rate of GST would be 15-15.5% for all commodities

China considered as one of the most open economies, but you need to look at trade-to-GDP ratio

India’s trade-to-GDP ratio is at 54%, which is better than China’s

Currency manipulation means a country keeps its currency weak so that exports can become very profitable

Incorrect to say that China is manipulating its currency, it is actually doing the opposite

China no longer keeping its currency weak

India spends 2-3% of GDP on education

Education is an absolute basic priority that government is committed to

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian took questions from the public in an interactive Facebook Live session on Thursday. This was the first ever attempt on the part of Mr Subramanian to use the new age platform of social networking site Facebook to take suggestions and questions directly from the public.Here are some of the key things Mr Subramanian said: