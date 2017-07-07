Companies Face Jail Term For Not Reprinting Revised MRP On Inventory

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today warned of a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, including a jail term, if new post GST rates are not printed on the inventory in the interest of consumers.
Manufacturers have been allowed to clear the unsold stocks by September with new MRP.
A committee of the consumer affairs ministry has been set up to address consumer grievances on GST and even helplines have been increased to 60 from 14 to address tax related queries, he said.
