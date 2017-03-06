DA Hike Announcement Soon For Central Government Staff, Pensioners

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to announce a hike of 2-4 per cent in dearness allowance for its about 50 lakh employees and 58 lakh pensioners later this month.
Dearness allowance and dearness relief are provided to employees and pensioners to neutralise the impact of inflation on their earnings. The labour unions, however, are not happy with the proposed hike saying it would not be able to offset the real impact of price rise.
"The dearness allowance as per the agreed formula by the Centre works out to be 2 per cent which would be effected from January 1, 2017," Confederation of Central Government Employees' President K K N Kutty told PTI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement