Chandigarh: The Haryana government has, on the pattern of the Centre, increased the Dearness Allowance for its employees from 2 per cent to 4 per cent with effect from January 1 this year.



This will put an additional monthly financial burden of Rs 21.70 crore on the state.



The DA will be paid in cash to the employees, Finance Minister Abhimanyu said today.

There would be an additional liability of Rs 303.85 crore for 14 months, that is, from January 2017 to March 2018, he said.