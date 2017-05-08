NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Delhi Metro Likely To Announce New Fares

"The Board of Directors is meeting to decide on the hike in fares of Delhi metro," an official told IANS.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 08, 2017 15:34 (IST)
The announcement of hike in Delhi Metro fares is likely to come in the evening.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to announce new fares on Monday, an official said.

"The announcement on the fare hike will be made in the evening," he said.

He termed as "speculation" reports in the media about the quantum of hike in fares.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

