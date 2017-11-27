NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Deputation Allowance For Central Employees Doubled To Rs 4,500

This allowance will be payable at the rate of 10% of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: November 27, 2017 19:29 (IST)
The move is based on the recommendation of the seventh central pay commission.
New Delhi: The deputation allowance given to central government employees has been more than doubled to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per month, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

The move is based on the recommendation of the seventh central pay commission.

"In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month," it said.

This allowance will be payable at a rate of 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training order issued on Friday said.

"The ceilings will further rise by 25 per cent each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent," it said.

The deputation allowance at present is granted at the rate of five per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: November 27, 2017 18:38 (IST)
