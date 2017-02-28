Expert Views On GDP Growth In December Quarter

GDP growth slowed to 7 per cent in the three months through December from a revised 7.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 28, 2017 18:12 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.
Mumbai: India's annual economic growth slowed to 7.0 per cent in the three months through December from a revised 7.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, but it was much stronger than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.
The federal statistics office also retained the growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2017 at 7.1 per cent.
COMMENTS:
ANEESH SRIVASTAVA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, IDBI FEDERAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, MUMBAI
"This is much higher than expectations. Perhaps this data is not capturing the impact of demonetisation. I am totally surprised and stunned to see this number. This is totally ahead of our expectations and I believe that, with a lag, we will see an impact on GDP numbers."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"The GDP estimates significantly overshoots the expected figures and that's why I feel that the overall impact of demonetisation has still not been factored into these estimates.
"I expect the impact of demonetisation to linger on for at least another quarter or so, and based on that, I feel that the final GDP numbers would be significantly lower."