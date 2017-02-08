Expert Views On RBI Policy Meet

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0, its third unanimous decision in a row since being established in September.
RBI kept its repo rate on hold for a second straight policy meeting.
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its repo rate on hold at 6.25 per cent for a second straight policy meeting, opting to wait for more clarity on inflation trends and on how a radical crackdown on "black money" is impacting economic growth.
COMMENTARY:
SAMRAT DASGUPTA, CEO, ESQUIRE CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS:
"The market is already pushing the rates down. The prospect of US raising interest rates is also there on the horizon. So investors want to see how the rate cycle in the US phases out. In India, because of excess liquidity, the rates have anyway come down."
"Because the markets have already pushed the rates down, RBI pushing it by 25 basis points could not have made much of a difference."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL:
"It's quite disappointing that RBI has come out with a strongly hawkish policy at a time when growth slowdown has become very acute in the aftermath of demonetisation. Somehow, RBI has not perceived demonetisation as disinflationary, unlike the GOI Economic Survey."
"It was a close call. They've preferred to hold on."
"We think there will be very little room for additional cuts."
"Given that inflation is comfortable, it gives us the assurity that one more rate cut is due sometime."
"I think somewhere RBI seems to be probably not accepting the slowdown to be beyond a temporary phenomena and that's triggering a pause in policy."
RADHIKA RAO, GROUP ECONOMIST, DBS:
"Today's rate decision was a close call in the run-up to the policy and the RBI preferred to keep rates on hold, erring on the side of caution on inflation risks. The most significant takeaway was the shift in their policy stance to neutral from accommodative earlier, reaffirming our expectations that we are near the end of the rate easing cycle."
"GDP estimates for FY17 were lowered, but the impact of demonetisation is seen as transitory on inflation and growth. Bond yields are likely to find a floor on a status quo policy and as deposit build-up slows on higher withdrawal limits." "Shifting policy stance from accommodative to neutral at a time when the government is talking about stimulus doesn't make sense."