Exports Jump 28% In March; Trade Deficit Swells To $10.4 Billion

India's exports grew by 27.6 per cent to $29.23 billion in March on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods and gems and jewellery.Imports too jumped 45.25 per cent to $39.66 billion last month from $27.3 billion in March 2016.A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to $10.43 billion during the month under review from $4.4 billion a year ago.

The imports of the precious metal rose to $4.17 billion in March this year compared to $973.45 million in the same month last year.For the full fiscal 2016-17, exports saw a growth of 4.71 per cent at $274.64 billion against $262.3 billion in 2015-16.