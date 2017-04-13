NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Exports Jump 28% In March; Trade Deficit Swells To $10.4 Billion

Imports too jumped 45.25 per cent to $39.66 billion last month from $27.3 billion in March 2016.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 13, 2017 18:37 (IST)
New Delhi: India's exports grew by 27.6 per cent to $29.23 billion in March on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods and gems and jewellery.

Imports too jumped 45.25 per cent to $39.66 billion last month from $27.3 billion in March 2016.

A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to $10.43 billion during the month under review from $4.4 billion a year ago.

The imports of the precious metal rose to $4.17 billion in March this year compared to $973.45 million in the same month last year.

For the full fiscal 2016-17, exports saw a growth of 4.71 per cent at $274.64 billion against $262.3 billion in 2015-16.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 13, 2017 18:36 (IST)
