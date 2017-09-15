NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Exports Up 10.29% In August; Trade Deficit Widens To $11.64 Billion

Trade deficit widened to $11.64 billion in the month under review from $7.70 billion in August 2016, due to increase in gold imports, which rose by about 69 per cent to $1.88 billion in August.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: September 15, 2017 19:12 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Imports rose by 21.02 per cent to $35.46 billion in August.
Imports rose by 21.02 per cent to $35.46 billion in August.
New Delhi: India's exports grew by 10.29 per cent, highest in the last four months, to $23.81 billion in August, helped mainly by higher growth in petroleum products, engineering and chemicals shipments, government data showed today.

Imports too rose by 21.02 per cent to $35.46 billion in August from $29.3 billion in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.

Trade deficit widened to $11.64 billion in the month under review from $7.70 billion in August 2016, due to increase in gold imports, which rose by about 69 per cent to $1.88 billion in August.

Oil imports grew by 14.22 per cent to $7.75 billion in August.

Cumulative exports during April-August of 2017-18 rose by 8.57 per cent to $118.57 billion, while imports increased by 26.63 per cent to $181.71 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $63.14 billion.

"In continuation with the positive growth exhibited by exports for the last twelve months, exports during August have shown growth of 10.29 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: September 15, 2017 19:12 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Current Account Deficit Widens To Four-Year High in Q1 Of FY18
ExportsTrade deficitExports in AugustTrade deficit in AugustBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.