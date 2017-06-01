Factory Output Growth Slows To 3-Month Low In May: Survey

Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 51.6 in May from April's 52.5, marking its fifth month above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.
Output expanded at the softest pace since February but remained moderate.
