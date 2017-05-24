Focus Should Be On GST's Relentless Implementation: Crisil

Mumbai: The government should focus on relentless implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) because in most cases, implementation of the indirect tax remains a challenge, research firm Crisil's Chief Economist D.K. Joshi said on Tuesday.
"Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed all the legislative hurdles and what needs to be looked at is implementation, not only from viewpoint of preparedness but also from the point of view of some disruption that it can cause in the short run in terms of small, medium enterprises.... there are lots of gains to be reaped from GST. Focus should be on relentless implementation of GST.
"In most cases, implementation still shows as a major challenge...it will determine India's competitiveness," Joshi told BTVi in an interview.
