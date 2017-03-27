Foreign Investment Pours In, Will Help Bridge Current Account Deficit

Economists are betting that India has seen the back of the impact of its unprecedented cash ban, prompting foreigners to pour in investment that's crucial to help bridge a widening current account deficit.
Deutsche Bank AG estimates that foreign direct investment touched $37.4 billion April-January, on track to exceed the previous fiscal year's about $45 billion, with signs of recovery after a plunge late last year as the U.S. prepared to tighten policy and India announced demonetization. Overseas investors' holdings of Indian stocks and bonds have also picked up, rising more than $8 billion in 2017.
While Asia's third-largest economy is forecast to grow at one of the fastest paces in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs this money. Domestic private investment is slumping and the central bank's shift to a neutral policy stance makes it unlikely to recover soon. Meanwhile U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened crackdown on immigration risks further slowing service exports and remittances, key revenue earners for India.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement