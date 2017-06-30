NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Forex Reserves Hit Fresh Life-Time High Of $382.53 Billion

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 30, 2017 18:20 (IST)
Mumbai: The country's forex reserves surged by $576.4 million to touch a new life-time high of $382.53 billion in the week to June 23, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had zoomed by $799 million to $381.955 billion.

FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $580.2 million to $358.664 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1.5 million to $1.467 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $2.3 million to $2.303 billion.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

