Forex Reserves Touch Record High Of $400.726 Billion

The foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $2.568 billion to $376.209 billion for the reporting week, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: September 15, 2017 17:57 (IST)
Mumbai: The country's forex reserves surged by $2.604 billion to reach an all-time high of $400.726 billion in the week ended September 8 on account of rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed today.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.572 billion to $398.122 billion.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US dollar currencies, such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

The gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.691 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $14.2 million to $1.520 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $21.4 million to $2.304 billion, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: September 15, 2017 17:57 (IST)
