Forex Reserves Up $626 Million At $360 Billion: RBI

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $935.2 million to $359.671 billion.
Mumbai: Foreign exchange reserves rose by $625.5 million to $360.296 billion in the week to December 30, helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The reserves had touched a life-time high of $371.99 billion in the week to September 30, 2016.
Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $612.4 million to $336.582 billion in the reporting week.
FCAs, expressed in US dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained steady at $19.982 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank of India said.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by $4.9 million to $1.432 billion, while India's reserve position with the Fund, too, increased by $8.2 million to $2.299 billion, the RBI said.
Story first published on: January 06, 2017 19:11 (IST)