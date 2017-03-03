From Higher Consumption To Data Revision, The Twin Puzzle In GDP Data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has silenced critics of his notes ban with a 7 per cent GDP or Gross Domestic Product growth in the third quarter, but experts and analysts are asking two key questions. First, how did consumption go up when there was hardly any cash with people to buy anything? And second, why was there a steep downward revision of Q3 figures for the previous year?
Union Finance Minister Arin Jaitley told NDTV that the higher consumption simply revealed that people moved from the informal to the formal sector. "The GDP data shows that there is growth in formal economy," said Mr Jaitley.
But the key to achieving a 7 per cent growth in the October-December quarter - the months when the notes ban was enforced last year - seems to have been a reported downward revision in the GDP estimate for the third quarter of 2015-16. It was cut to Rs 28,30,760 crore from the original estimate of Rs 28,52,339 crore put out in February last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement