GDP Numbers Likely To Be Revised Higher, Says Nomura

New Delhi: The new series for industrial production and wholesale prices suggest that the GDP numbers for financial year 2016-17 could be revised up from 6.7 per cent to 7.4 per cent, says a Nomura report.
The Central Statistical Office (CSO) revised India's wholesale price index (WPI) and industrial production (IP) series last week, changing the base year to 2011-12 (from 2004-05).
Industrial production is an input in estimating gross value added for the unorganised manufacturing sector, while WPI is used as a deflator for deriving real GVA values from nominal data.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement