Gold Jewellery To Cost More; Apparel, Biscuits, Footwear Cheaper Under GST

New Delhi: Apparel up to Rs 1,000, biscuits and footwear will get cheaper, while gold will get slightly costlier from next month as the Centre and states, excepting West Bengal, resolve to roll out GST from July 1.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, decided to tax packaged and branded food items at 5 per cent, tendu leaves at 18 per cent and bidi at the highest rate of 28 per cent.
Unlike cigarettes, there will be no cess on bidi.
