Government Activates Online System To Resolve Foreign Trade Issues

"Contact@DGFT system has been activated at the DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) website as a single point contact for resolving all foreign trade related issues," a DGFT trade notice issued on September 6 has said.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: September 08, 2017 23:58 (IST)
New Delhi: The government has activated an online system for resolution of foreign trade related issues.

"Exporters/Importers are requested to use this facility for resolution of foreign trade related issues either directly concerning DGFT (headquarters or regional offices) or concerning other agencies of the central or state governments."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: September 08, 2017 23:58 (IST)
