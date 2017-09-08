Government Activates Online System To Resolve Foreign Trade Issues
"Contact@DGFT system has been activated at the DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) website as a single point contact for resolving all foreign trade related issues," a DGFT trade notice issued on September 6 has said.
New Delhi: The government has activated an online system for resolution of foreign trade related issues.
"Exporters/Importers are requested to use this facility for resolution of foreign trade related issues either directly concerning DGFT (headquarters or regional offices) or concerning other agencies of the central or state governments."
