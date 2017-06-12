NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Government Close To Resolving Some Bad Power Loans: Piyush Goyal

Bad loans in the power sector continue to weigh on India's banks, and the government has been looking for ways to help ease the pain for companies struggling to service their debts.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 12, 2017 12:30 (IST)
New Delhi: The government is close to resolving bad loans made in the power industry for companies that owe money and are not avoiding repayment on purpose, Power Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Monday.

Mr Goyal, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, did not immediately elaborate on how it would resolve the bad loans.

 

Story first published on: June 12, 2017 12:30 (IST)
