Government Considering To Change Financial Year To January-December

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 21, 2017 15:29 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the matter of changing financial year was under consideration
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country's financial year to January-December from April-March.

"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Mr Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of Parliament.

He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.

Story first published on: July 21, 2017 15:28 (IST)
