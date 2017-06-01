Government Meets Fiscal Deficit Target For 2016-17

New Delhi: The central government has met its budget fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent for 2016-17, official data showed on Wednesday.
According to figures released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- for the last financial year slightly exceeded the budgeted target to reach Rs 5.35 lakh crore as against the estimates of Rs 5.34 lakh crore.
The fiscal deficit target for the last fiscal was pegged at 3.5 per cent, while that for 2017-18 has been set at 3.2 per cent.
