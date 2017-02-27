Government Mulls Permitting Sale Of Non-Food Items Under FDI Policy

New Delhi: The government will consider the demands made by foreign retailers for allowing non-food items such as home care products under the FDI policy, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today said. Last year, the government had allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in marketing of food products which are produced and manufactured in India.
"Many big global retailers are keen to set up their stores in India after we allowed 100 per cent FDI in food processing sector. But they are demanding they should be allowed to sell non-food items such as home care products," Ms Badal told PTI.
The Minister today held a meeting with representatives of 22 countries for inviting them to participate in World Food Fair to be organised here in October this year.
In the meeting, she said the representatives also sought that foreign retailers should be allowed to import food products for initial 6-8 months to test these items in Indian market before establishing manufacturing facility here. Ms Badal said she will take up the concerns of foreign retailers and all other stakeholders with Prime Minister's Office and other departments including DIPP.
Speaking on the upcoming global food fair, Ms Badal said that countries like UAE have expressed their desire to be part of this event.
The Minister further said that she is aiming to make this event a global platform for all stakeholders of food industry with special focus being given to India.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)