NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Government Scraps Decades-Old Foreign Investment Advisory Body

The step follows Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's budget pledge in February to abolish the institution, which was set up soon after India embarked on its first market reforms in 1991, in a departure from decades of socialist planning.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 24, 2017 19:07 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The move follows Arun Jaitley's budget pledge in February to abolish the institution.
The move follows Arun Jaitley's budget pledge in February to abolish the institution.
New Delhi: The cabinet on Wednesday scrapped the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a government source said ahead of a news briefing, eliminating the panel in the latest of a series of steps aimed at attracting more foreign direct investment.

The step follows Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's budget pledge in February to abolish the institution, which was set up soon after India embarked on its first market reforms in 1991, in a departure from decades of socialist planning.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 24, 2017 18:46 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ India's First IT Union Hits Back As Nasscom Dismisses Mass Layoffs
FIPBFIPB suspendedArun JaitleyArun Jaitley newsForeign Investment Advisory BodyBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.