Government Sees FY17 Per Capita Income Rising 10% To Rs 1,03,818

New Delhi: India's per capita net national income is expected to rise 10.2 per cent to Rs 1,03,818 in the current fiscal, government data showed today.
The per capita national income during 2015-16 stood at Rs 94,178, an increase of 8.9 per cent from the previous fiscal.
"The per capita net national income during 2016-17 is estimated to be Rs 1,03,818 showing a rise of 10.2 per cent as compared to Rs 94,178 during 2015-16 with the growth rate of 8.9 per cent," as per data on Second Advance Estimates of National Income, 2016-17.
The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
In real terms, the per capita income (at 2011-12 prices) during the current fiscal is likely to attain a level of Rs 82,112, compared with Rs 77,524 for 2015-16.
"The growth rate in per capita income is estimated at 5.9 per cent during 2016-17, as against 6.6 per cent in the previous year," the ministry said.
The Gross National Income (GNI) at 2011-12 prices is estimated at Rs 120.28 trillion for 2016-17, up 7.2 per cent from Rs 112.22 trillion estimated for 2015-16.
