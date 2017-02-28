NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Government Sees FY17 Per Capita Income Rising 10% To Rs 1,03,818

The per capita national income during 2015-16 stood at Rs 94,178, an increase of 8.9 per cent from the previous fiscal.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 28, 2017 21:08 (IST)
New Delhi: India's per capita net national income is expected to rise 10.2 per cent to Rs 1,03,818 in the current fiscal, government data showed today.

The per capita national income during 2015-16 stood at Rs 94,178, an increase of 8.9 per cent from the previous fiscal.

"The per capita net national income during 2016-17 is estimated to be Rs 1,03,818 showing a rise of 10.2 per cent as compared to Rs 94,178 during 2015-16 with the growth rate of 8.9 per cent," as per data on Second Advance Estimates of National Income, 2016-17.

The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In real terms, the per capita income (at 2011-12 prices) during the current fiscal is likely to attain a level of Rs 82,112, compared with Rs 77,524 for 2015-16.

"The growth rate in per capita income is estimated at 5.9 per cent during 2016-17, as against 6.6 per cent in the previous year," the ministry said.

The Gross National Income (GNI) at 2011-12 prices is estimated at Rs 120.28 trillion for 2016-17, up 7.2 per cent from Rs 112.22 trillion estimated for 2015-16.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 28, 2017 21:08 (IST)
