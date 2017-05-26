Government Selects Goldman, Citigroup As Bankers For IOC Stake Sale: Report

New Delhi: The government has selected five merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, to manage the government's 3 per cent stake sale in IOC which could fetch about Rs 6,000 crore to the exchequer.
The other bankers who have been selected by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for managing the stake sale are Deutsche Equities, SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities, sources said.
As many as 10 merchant bankers had made presentations before the DIPAM yesterday, out of which five were selected. Other merchant bankers who were vying for the job include Axis Capital, Kotak Investment, Nomura Financial, Edelweiss Financial and IDFC Bank.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement