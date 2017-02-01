NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Speaker To Decide On Budget Postponement After Lawmaker E Ahamed's Death: 10 Points

Stock markets have rallied to pre-demonetisation levels, anticipating big announcements from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 08:54 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth Union Budget today.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth Budget today, the first after November's notes ban. The analysts have called it "make or break" moment for the government, with many expectations from it like income tax and corporate tax cuts and measures to support the economy after demonetisation. Stock markets have also rallied to the levels before the notes ban, anticipating big announcements from Mr Jaitley. The big questions being asked - Will the government continue fiscal consolidation? Will the balance of spending shift to the social sector with crucial state elections three days away? Will there be significant changes in the tax structure?
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. There was talk that the budget could be postponed by a day after Lok Sabha member E Ahamed, a former union minister, died last night. While government sources have told NDTV that Finance Minister will go ahead and present the budget. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan is expected to take a call.
  2. The Railway Budget has been merged with the Union Budget, which has been advanced by almost a month for the first time. Opposition parties have alleged that the government made the change to be able to offer sops before elections in five states.
  3. To support higher government spending, economists expect Mr Jaitley to plan a fiscal deficit of 3.3-3.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18 which is higher than the earlier roadmap of 3 per cent. Rating agencies will frown at such a deviation.
  4. All eyes are on the tax section of Mr Jaitley's Budget. The income tax exemption limit for persons below 60 could be hiked from the Rs. 2.5 lakh currently, say economists. Mr Jaitley had in the Modi government's first Budget in 2014, raised the tax exemption limit to Rs. 2.5 lakh from Rs. 2 lakh.
  5. With the overall savings rate declining, Mr Jaitley is expected to increase the deduction under Section 80C to Rs 2 lakh from the current Rs 1.5 lakh. In last year's Budget, Mr Jaitley had allowed an additional deduction of Rs. 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1) for investment in the National Pension Scheme or NPS.
  6. State Bank of India economists expect the government to increase the exemption limit for interest payments under housing loans to Rs. 2.5 lakhs for existing home loan buyers from the current Rs. 2 lakh. This will benefit the real estate sector, which has been hit hard by demonetisation.
  7. Mr Jaitley is also expected to cut corporate tax rate by 1 percentage point to 29 per cent. The finance minister had in his second Budget speech in February 2015 announced reducing the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent over a period of time. With the goods and services tax (GST) set to be rolled out from July, Mr Jaitley is not expected to tinker much with excise duties. However, he could raise the service tax rate from the current 15 per cent to align with the higher GST rate.
  8. Though the currency in circulation has largely normalised, the impact from demonetisation is likely to linger over the next few months, says global financial powerhouse Morgan Stanley. This will make revenue and tax projections a tough task, say economists.
  9. The Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the next year (2017-18) but said that demonetisation is a risk for its growth projection. The Survey sees India's GDP growing between 6.5 per cent and 6.75 per cent in the current fiscal year.
  10. With elections in five states this month and the impact of demonetisation, some analysts are worried that the government may turn towards less productive forms of spending, like subsidies. However, Morgan Stanley expects the government to stick to a fiscal policy stance that will remain supportive of promoting productive spending. "The government policies over the last 2.5 years have shown policymakers' commitment to promoting productivity-enhancing reforms," it said.


Story first published on: February 01, 2017 07:21 (IST)
Highlights

Union Budget 2017-18Budget 2017-18Budget 2017Arun Jaitleyfiscal deficitfiscal consolidationincome tax exemptionSection 80C

