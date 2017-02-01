Speaker To Decide On Budget Postponement After Lawmaker E Ahamed's Death: 10 Points

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth Union Budget today.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth Budget today, the first after November's notes ban. The analysts have called it "make or break" moment for the government, with many expectations from it like income tax and corporate tax cuts and measures to support the economy after demonetisation. Stock markets have also rallied to the levels before the notes ban, anticipating big announcements from Mr Jaitley. The big questions being asked - Will the government continue fiscal consolidation? Will the balance of spending shift to the social sector with crucial state elections three days away? Will there be significant changes in the tax structure?