GST Council Approves Final Draft Of Compensation Law, Says Arun Jaitley
The government is keen to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: February 18, 2017 17:44 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, addressed a press conference after the panel met in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here are the highlights of what the finance minister said:
* The council has approved the final draft of law to the states.
* Many contentious issues sorted out today.
* It's necessary that enabling laws be completed by second half of budget session.
* Legal vetting was done and legally vetted drafts were to be presented before the Council.
* GST Council to next meet on March 4-5.
* After March 4-5, officials will start fitting different commodities into the GST slabs.
* It is essential that enabling laws for GST are passed in second half of the Budget Session to ensure its rollout from July.