GST Council Hikes Compensation Cess On Cigarettes

New Delhi: The GST Council on Monday raised the compensation cess rates on cigarettes in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. This will rake in an additional revenue of Rs 5,000 crore for the exchequer.
"In the first 15 days of GST implementation, it was noted that 28 per cent tax plus compensation cess on cigarettes, when translated, had not factored in the impact of cascading effect, resulting in windfall gains for cigarette companies," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here.
He was speaking after the urgently called 19th Council meet which took place through videoconferencing here as state Finance Ministers were not present in the national capital.
