NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

GST, India's Biggest Tax Reform, Now Closer To July Rollout

Now, state assemblies must approve a fifth bill before the new tax system can be rolled out. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set July 1 as the launch date of GST.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 07, 2017 08:49 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set July 1 as the launch date of GST.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set July 1 as the launch date of GST.

Highlights

  1. Rajya Sabha yesterday passed all four bills clearing path for GST rollout
  2. Government has set July 1 as the launch date of GST
  3. Now, state assemblies must approve a fifth bill for enabling GST rollout

New Delhi: India's marathon to overhaul its indirect taxes entered the last lap on Thursday after the Rajya Sabha approved key legislations, paving the way for the rollout of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) as early as July.

The GST is one of the most significant reforms since India opened its economy in the early 1990s that will harmonise a mosaic of state and central levies into a national sales tax.

Hailed as the biggest revamp of the tax regime since the country's independence in 1947, the measure is expected to create a single customs union, leading to a reduction in business transaction costs, with potentially significant long-term growth benefits.



The Lok Sabha passed the four bills last week.

It has been 14 years since the GST was first mooted, but forging a political consensus has been a bruising process, as the measure would curb the powers of Indian states.

Now, state assemblies must approve a fifth bill before the new tax system can be rolled out. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set July 1 as the launch date of GST.

However, authorities have to still cover some ground before the tax comes into effect.

For example, a panel of central and state finance chiefs has agreed for tax rates, ranging from 5 to 28 percent, it has yet to decide which rates will apply to which categories of goods.

Earlier, Mr Jaitley told lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha the panel would finalise the rates for various categories of goods next month.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 07, 2017 08:49 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 1 Lakh Investment Turned Into 1,400 Crores In 32 Years. This Is For Real
GSTgoods and services taxRajya SabhaGST RolloutArun JaitleyGST Rates

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.