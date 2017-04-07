GST, India's Biggest Tax Reform, Now Closer To July Rollout

New Delhi: India's marathon to overhaul its indirect taxes entered the last lap on Thursday after the Rajya Sabha approved key legislations, paving the way for the rollout of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) as early as July.
The GST is one of the most significant reforms since India opened its economy in the early 1990s that will harmonise a mosaic of state and central levies into a national sales tax.
Hailed as the biggest revamp of the tax regime since the country's independence in 1947, the measure is expected to create a single customs union, leading to a reduction in business transaction costs, with potentially significant long-term growth benefits.
