GST Rate Finder App Launched For Android Users, iOS Version Soon

The 'GST Rate Finder' app can work in offline mode too omce downloaded.
Taking more measures to smoothen the ongoing process under new tax regime, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched "GST Rate Finder" app on Friday. This app will help users to find the GST rates for various goods and services. Once downloaded, the app can work in offline mode too. It now available on android platform and will be available soon on iOS platform as well. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) also stated the same in a tweet: "GST Rate Finder app of CBEC is available on google play store. ioS version will be launched shortly."
Users can determine the GST rate for a good or a service by entering the name or the chapter heading of the commodity or service. The search result will list all the goods and services accordingly. They can scroll down the list of description and when any specific item on the list is clicked, the display window will pop-up, containing details such as GST rate and description of goods or services.
For instance, users can cross check their hotel or restaurant bill against the GST rate charged. CBEC has also provided a GST rate finder on its portal cbec-gst.gov.in to help the taxpayers. They can search for applicable CGST, SGST, UTGST rate and Compensation Cess on a supply.
These initiatives from the government are aimed to serve as a ready reckoner on GST rates as it will help people to figure out the correct GST rate on goods and services.