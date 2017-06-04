GST To Help In Better Description Of GDP, Says Chief Statistician

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax, to be implemented from next month, will be an exciting development from data point of view and help provide a more complete description of the economic activity, Chief Statistician T C A Anant has said.
GST will provide data from the point of production to the point of sale because all these would be captured properly under the new indirect tax regime, he said.
The government proposes to roll out GST from July 1 that will subsume all major levies including excise, service tax and VAT.
