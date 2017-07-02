GST Will Have Positive Impact On India's Tax Revenue, Credit Profile: Moody's

New Delhi: The just effected Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India is positive for the country's credit profile as it would increase government revenues through improved tax compliance, US ratings agency Moody's said on Sunday.
"It (GST) will support higher government revenue generation through improved tax compliance and administration. Both will be positive for India's credit profile, which is constrained by a relatively low revenue base," Moody's Investors Service Vice-President (Sovereign Risk Group) William Foster said in a statement.
"We expect improved tax compliance to be driven by: (1) incentivization of tax credits in a GST system; (2) greater ease of compliance through usage of a common, shared IT infrastructure between the central government and the states; and (3) a reduction in the overall cost of compliance from simplified tax rates, uniform across the country," he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement