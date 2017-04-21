H-1B Not Immigration But Trade, Services Issue: India

New Delhi: With US President Donald Trump ordering tougher conditions for issuance of H-1B visas, the biggest beneficiaries of which are Indians, a senior official here said on Thursday that it is not a matter concerning immigration but that of trade and services.
"It is not an immigration matter as we have said earlier, it is basically a trade and services issue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in his weekly media briefing.
"There is the mutuality of interests involved over here," he said.
