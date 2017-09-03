Hardeep Singh Puri Gets Inducted Into Union Council Of Ministers
Hardeep Singh Puri briefly taught at St Stephens College before joining the IFS. He has authored a book 'Perilous Interventions: The Security Council & The Politics of Chaos', published last year.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: September 03, 2017 17:44 (IST) NDTV Profit Team
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Hardeep Singh Puri is known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security
Former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri was on Sunday inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as Minister of State (independent charge) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. "I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for having included me as a member of his team and whichever portfolio is assigned, I will do my very best," he told reporters after taking oath, according to news agency Press Trust of India. A decorated former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1974 batch, Mr Puri, 65, is known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security, according to an official statement.
Mr Puri most recently served as Vice President at the International Peace Institute and as the Secretary General of the Independent Commission on Multilateralism in New York. He was also India's envoy to Brazil and the United Kingdom.
Earlier this year, he was appointed as Chairman of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a Delhi-based autonomous think-tank that works under the Ministry of External Affairs.
Previously, he has held the position of Vice President of International Peace Institute, New York.
Mr Puri has a distinguished four-decade career in diplomacy spanning the multilateral arena, included critical roles of Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador to Brazil and the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative of India to Geneva, the official release noted.
He has served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York (2009-2013) and Geneva (2002-2005).
As Head of the Indian Delegation to the UN Security Council, he has served as Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN as well as President of the United Nations Security Council
He is an alumnus of the Hindu College, Delhi University.
Mr Puri briefly taught at St Stephens College before joining the IFS. He has authored a book 'Perilous Interventions: The Security Council & The Politics of Chaos', published last year.
In a major rejig of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman was named the country's new Defence Minister while Piyush Goyal the new Railways Minister.
With Ms Sitharaman assigned the defence portfolio, Arun Jaitley will retain the Finance Ministry. He was earlier holding both finance and defence roles in the Cabinet. Mr Jaitley will however attend an international meeting of Defence Ministers in Japan.