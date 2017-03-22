Hoping To Implement GST from July 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hoped the GST bills will be cleared in Parliament.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government was hoping to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by July 1, after the enabling Bills get Parliament nod in the current Budget session.
"GST is the biggest reform in India. Hopefully, GST will be implemented by July 1. GST Bills will hopefully be cleared in Parliament," Mr Jaitley said here at the 23rd Conference of Auditors General of Commonwealth Nations hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.