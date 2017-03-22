NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Hoping To Implement GST from July 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Mr Jaitley said GST is the biggest reform in India and hopefully, it will be implemented by July 1.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 22, 2017 10:56 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hoped the GST bills will be cleared in Parliament.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hoped the GST bills will be cleared in Parliament.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government was hoping to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by July 1, after the enabling Bills get Parliament nod in the current Budget session.

"GST is the biggest reform in India. Hopefully, GST will be implemented by July 1. GST Bills will hopefully be cleared in Parliament," Mr Jaitley said here at the 23rd Conference of Auditors General of Commonwealth Nations hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.


 

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 22, 2017 10:56 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Indians Leave Bankers In The Cold In $23 Billion Telecoms Mega-Deal
GSTArun JaitleyGoods and Services TaxGST BillsComptroller and Auditor GeneralCAG

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.