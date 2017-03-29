Implementing GST Will Be Serious Test For India: Foreign Media

While India's on track to meet its deadline for a much-delayed national sales tax, implementation is seen as a test in the nation that has more states than the EU has members and a population twice that of North America.
The goods and services tax will replace more than a dozen levies that were fracturing the world's fastest-growing big economy, unifying India for the first time into a common market with more than 1 billion consumers. Proposed over a decade ago and since then refined to win bipartisan support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, roll out is scheduled for July 1.
"It's a massive tax change, administrative change at the center and the states, lots of procedures, processes, new forms, so there's a huge implementation challenge," Arvind Subramanian, Modi's chief economic adviser, said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Television interview from Hong Kong. "But I think that's going to be a temporary thing. Initially there's going to be bumps on the road."
