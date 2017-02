The chief economic advisor (CEA) to the Finance Ministry, Arvind Subramanian, will be interacting with the general public and media through Facebook Live on Thursday evening at 7 pm. This would be the first ever attempt on the part of Mr Subramanian to use the new age platform of social networking site Facebook to interact with the public and take suggestions and questions directly.The live webcast can be watched here “Dr. Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser will be doing Q &A on Facebook Live on Finance Ministry Facebook Handle at 7 PM today (9th February, 2017),” said a Ministry of Finance release.

Will be on @facebook tmw @ 7 PM IST (830 AM EST) doing live & lively Q&A on #EconomicSurvey & Indian Econ. Teaser: https://t.co/g0IxPjofRn… pic.twitter.com/Cy7E1tkh4U — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) February 8, 2017

The Facebook Live will be used to take questions on the recently-presented Economic Survey 2016-17 and the Indian economy by the chief economic advisor.