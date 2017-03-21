Income Of CPSEs Declines By Over 10% In FY16: Survey

The survey observed that the profit of CPSEs stood at Rs 1,44,523 crore during 2015-16.
New Delhi: The total income of central public sector enterprises in the country reduced by over 10 per cent even as their losses widened in 2015-16, according to the Public Enterprises Survey tabled in Parliament today.
The report, tracking the performance of CPSEs in 2015-16, showed their total income stood at Rs 17,64,754 crore compared to Rs 19, 65,657 crore in 2014-15, registering a 10.22 per cent decline.
Moreover, the total market capitalisation of 46 CPSEs traded on the country's stock exchanges was Rs 11,06,766 crore as on March 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 13,27,393 crore on March 31, 2015. showing a reduction of 16.62 per cent.
Market capitalisation denotes the value of a company that is traded on the stock market, calculated by multiplying the total number of shares by the present share price.
Besides, their foreign exchange earnings through exports of goods and services decreased from Rs 1,03,071 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,216 crore in 2015-16, a decline of 25.08 per cent.
However, the foreign exchange outgo on imports and royalty, know-how, consultancy, interest and other expenditure also decreased from Rs 5,44,561 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3,88,045 crore in 2015-16, registering a slump of 28.74 per cent.
The survey observed that the profit of CPSEs stood at Rs 1,44,523 crore during 2015-16 compared to Rs 1,30,364 crore in 2014-15, marking a growth of 10.86 per cent.
However, the loss of CPSEs stood at Rs 28,756 crore in 2015-16 as against Rs 27,498 crore in 2014-15, an increase of 4.57 per cent.
The overall net profit of all 244 CPSEs during 2015-16 stood at Rs 1,15,767 crore compared to Rs 1,02,866 crore during 2014-15, showing a growth of 12.54 per cent.
The reserves & surplus of all CPSEs went up from Rs 7,71,389 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,96,467 cores in 2015-16, an increase by 3.25 per cent, the survey revealed.
Their net worth also increased to Rs 10,20,737 crore in 2015-16, from Rs 9,84,409 crore in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 3.69 per cent.
Moreover, the contribution of CPSEs to the central exchequer by way of excise duty, customs duty, corporate tax, interest on Central government loans, dividend and other duties and taxes increased to Rs 2,78,075 crore in 2015-16 from Rs 2,00,593 crore in 2014-15, growing by 38.63 per cent.
There were 320 CPSEs in 2015-16, out of which 244 were in operation. The remaining 76 CPSEs were under construction.
The CPSEs employed 12.34 lakh people (excluding contractual workers) in 2015-16 compared to 12.91 lakh in 2014-15, showing a reduction of 4.42 per cent.
However, the salary and wages went up in all CPSEs to Rs 1,28,263 crore in 2015-16 from Rs 1,26,777 crore in 2014-15, an increase of 1.17 per cent.
