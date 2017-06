GDP Growth Of 7-8% Reasonable Given Global Conditions: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Last three years have been challenging for economy

Have seen an increase in protectionism globally

India was not on global radar three years ago

Government has restored the credibility of the economy

Government has taken tough steps to root out corruption

Government has liberalised FDI regime, India has become largest recipient of FDI

Process to implement GST in its final stage

Reforms in subsidy have helped save resources, plug leakages

Demonetisation created a new normal for economy

Taxpayers base has increased post-demonetisation

Resolution of banking non-performing assets a work-in-progress, a major challenge

Setting up of Monetary Policy Committee, new bankruptcy code have been transformational changes

There was some slowdown visible even prior to demonetisation

Don't see any adverse impact of goods and services tax on GDP growth

Government in a state of preparedness to implement GST from July

GDP growth of 7-8 per cent is reasonable given global conditions

