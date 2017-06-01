NDTV
GDP Growth Of 7-8% Reasonable Given Global Conditions: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the last three years have been challenging for the economy.
NDTV Profit Team
| Last Updated: June 01, 2017 13:02 (IST)
NDTV Profit Team
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the media today on key initiatives undertaken by his ministry in three years. Mr Jaitley said the last three years have been challenging for the economy.
Here are the highlights:
Last three years have been challenging for economy
Have seen an increase in protectionism globally
India was not on global radar three years ago
Government has restored the credibility of the economy
Government has taken tough steps to root out corruption
Government has liberalised FDI regime, India has become largest recipient of FDI
Process to implement GST in its final stage
Reforms in subsidy have helped save resources, plug leakages
Demonetisation created a new normal for economy
Taxpayers base has increased post-demonetisation
Resolution of banking non-performing assets a work-in-progress, a major challenge
Setting up of Monetary Policy Committee, new bankruptcy code have been transformational changes
There was some slowdown visible even prior to demonetisation
Don't see any adverse impact of goods and services tax on GDP growth
Government in a state of preparedness to implement GST from July
GDP growth of 7-8 per cent is reasonable given global conditions
Story first published on
: June 01, 2017 12:39 (IST)
Economic growth
Arun Jaitley
