India Emerges 12th Largest Holder Of US Government Securities In 2016

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 20, 2017 21:33 (IST)
Washington: India became the 12th largest holder of US government securities at the end of 2016, with exposure worth $118.2 billion.

With holdings worth $1.09 trillion, Japan remained the largest holder of these securities followed by neighbouring China with exposure to the tune of $1.06 trillion.     

Latest data available with the US Treasury Department showed that India's holding stood at $118.2 billion in December last, slightly lower than $118.7 billion seen in November. At the end of December 2015, India's exposure was to the tune of $116.8 billion.

As per the data, India was the 12th largest holder of these securities. After Japan and China, Ireland was at the third place with holdings worth $288.2 billion, followed by Cayman Islands ($263.5 billion), Brazil ($259.2 billion) and Switzerland ($229.3 billion).

Other nations having more holdings than India were Luxembourg ($223.4 billion), United Kingdom ($217.1 billion), Hong Kong ($191.4 billion), Taiwan ($189.3 billion) and Belgium ($120.4 billion). India is at the third place among BRIC grouping after China and Brazil in terms of exposure. Russia held American government securities worth $86.1 billion in December 2016.     

In general, the data reflects foreign holdings of US securities collected primarily on the basis of custodial data.     

"Foreign residents decreased their holdings of long-term US securities in December; net sales were $13.9 billion. Net sales by private foreign investors were $32 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $18.1 billion," the Treasury Department said in a release on February 16.

Story first published on: February 20, 2017 21:33 (IST)
