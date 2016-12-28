NDTV
India Has Taken Up Movement To Embrace Digital Transactions: PM Modi
"Today's #DigiDhanMela in Goa saw widescale participation. Colleagues @manoharparrikar, Shri Shripad Naik & CM Parsekar also took part," PM Modi tweeted.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: December 28, 2016 22:16 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
PM Modi said every DigiDhan mela is 'a fine way of learning about digital payments'.
New Delhi:
India has taken up the movement to embrace digital transactions with "unprecedented vigour", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tonight while commenting on DigiDhan Mela organised in Goa.
"Today's #DigiDhanMela in Goa saw widescale participation. Colleagues @manoharparrikar, Shri Shripad Naik & CM Parsekar also took part," PM Modi tweeted.
"India has taken up the movement to embrace digital transactions with unprecedented vigour. My gratitude to people of India," he added.
The Prime Minister said every DigiDhan mela is "a fine way of learning about digital payments & even inspiring others to use digital means."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: December 28, 2016 22:16 (IST)
