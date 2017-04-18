NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold to $3 Billion In March

Indian firms had made investments of $1.42 billion in their overseas joint-ventures/subsidiaries in March 2016.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 18, 2017 14:52 (IST)
Mumbai: Foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies in their overseas ventures jumped over two-fold to $2.99 billion last month.

Indian firms had made investments of $1.42 billion in their overseas joint-ventures/subsidiaries in March 2016.

Investments in March this year were much higher than the preceding month, February, at $867.53 million, the Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.

Their investment came in the form of equities $1.99 billion, loans of $742.60 million and issuance of guarantee worth $251.40 million.

Among major investors include Bharti Airtel with Ltd $765.20 million and Tata International Ltd, $179.22 million.

ONGC Videsh Ltd invested $75.49 million and WNS Global Services $53.78 million.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 18, 2017 14:52 (IST)
