NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Economy
|
India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold to $3 Billion In March
Indian firms had made investments of $1.42 billion in their overseas joint-ventures/subsidiaries in March 2016.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 18, 2017 14:52 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Mumbai:
Foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies in their overseas ventures jumped over two-fold to $2.99 billion last month.
Indian firms had made investments of $1.42 billion in their overseas joint-ventures/subsidiaries in March 2016.
Investments in March this year were much higher than the preceding month, February, at $867.53 million, the Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.
Their investment came in the form of equities $1.99 billion, loans of $742.60 million and issuance of guarantee worth $251.40 million.
Among major investors include Bharti Airtel with Ltd $765.20 million and Tata International Ltd, $179.22 million.
ONGC Videsh Ltd invested $75.49 million and WNS Global Services $53.78 million.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: April 18, 2017 14:52 (IST)
Related
Australia Scraps Popular Visa Scheme Used By Foreign Workers
H-1B Visa: US President Donald Trump To Sign 'Hire American' Order Today
7th Pay Commission: Latest Developments On Allowance Committee
Trending
Lufthansa Says Starting Local Airline In India A 'Misadventure'
Australia Scraps Popular Visa Scheme Used By Foreign Workers
Income Tax Declaration To Employer: 10 Changes You Should Be Aware Of
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Airtel, Vodafone Launch New Plans To Counter Jio. Details Here
Foreign direct investment
Foreign direct investment (FDI)
Indian companies
ONGC Videsh
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Banks Say Cash Transaction Fee Will Help Digitisation. Do You Agree?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.