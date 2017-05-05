India Slips To Second Spot In Domestic Aviation Market, IATA Blames Notes Ban

New Delhi: India lost its fastest growing domestic aviation market tag to China in March as it registered the lowest growth in 18 months, primarily due to the notes ban, global airlines' grouping IATA has indicated.
The domestic passenger traffic in India in March grew at 14.6 per cent while in China it was at 15.1 per cent.
"This is the first possible sign of reduced cash supply and wider economic uncertainty weighing on demand," said International Air Transport Association (IATA).
